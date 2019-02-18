Honda is recalling 106,683 Ridgeline pickup trucks because they could eventually catch fire if they come into contact with a chemical used in some car washes.

The issue, more specifically, is with the fuel pump in the 2017-2019 models, the company said on its website.

"Car wash detergents containing sulfuric acid could drain from the truck bed and seep into the fuel pump’s fuel feed port. If not fully rinsed off, sulfuric acid seepage can crack the fuel feed port, resulting in a pressurized fuel leak," Honda said.

Such a fuel leak could ultimately lead to a fire. Honda said it has received no reports of fires yet.

Ridgeline owners will receive notices in the mail starting early next month, Honda said. Owners can also contact a Honda dealer to make an appointment to have the fuel feed port inspected and fuel pump cover replaced for free.

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Honda