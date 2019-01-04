Multiple airlines including Delta, Southwest and United were reporting technical issues Monday morning that were affecting flights at airports across the country.

Southwest Airlines said that an outage with a vendor that services multiple airlines caused flights to be stopped for about 40 minutes. Flight delays are anticipated and the airline urged customers to check Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on their flights.

Southwest's Twitter account was flooded with tweets from frustrated passengers.

Southwest tweeted at about 7:15 a.m. EDT that the issue had been resolved.

Passengers also had questions for United and Delta.

This is a developing story.