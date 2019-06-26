The House Judiciary Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence announced Tuesday night that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress on July 17.

The testimony comes in response to subpoenas issued by the committees, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler tweeted.

"We look forward to having Mr. Mueller testify, as do all Americans," Nadler tweeted.

RELATED: Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump

The development comes almost one month after Mueller seemed to warn lawmakers that they won't be pulling more details out of him. He declared at the time that his report was his "testimony" and that he wouldn't go beyond what was written in the report.

Mueller said last month that he was legally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but pointedly emphasized that his Russia report did not exonerate the president. If he could have cleared Trump of obstruction of justice he "would have said so," Mueller said.