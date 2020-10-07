Spotify, Waze, Tinder and other iOS apps kept crashing Friday morning due to Facebook issue

Dozens of iOS apps suffered widespread outages Friday morning.

Several popular apps including Spotify, Waze, Pinterest, and Tinder were not working Friday morning on iPhones, and it appears an issue with Facebook could be to blame.

Social media users flooded Twitter with complaints that the Spotify iPhone app would immediately crash when it was opened. The problems did not appear to be impacting Android users and Spotify was working fine on computers.

Around 9 a.m. Eastern, the issue appeared to be fixed and apps were working normally again. Spotify tweeted that everything is "now back in tune!"

The same issues had been reported with Pinterest, Tinder, Waze, and many other apps.

The issues appeared to be stemming from Facebook's iOS software developer kit, or SDK, which is embedded directly in many apps.

There's another facebook SDK issue that lead's to our iOS app to crash on launch again along with major apps like Spotify & Pinterest 🔥 @fb_engineering — Peter Juras (@peterjuras) July 10, 2020

Facebook acknowledged on its developer platform Friday morning that a software bug was causing a sudden spike in iPhone app crashes. "We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash," Facebook's post explained.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that they're "aware that some applications are currently affected by an issue in our Facebook iOS SDK. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

According to The Verge, this isn't the first time Facebook's SDK has caused widespread issues like this on phone apps. A near-identical issue happened back in May and impacted dozens of services.