PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cafeteria workers at Pike County Central High School decided to do something for one of their favorite students at the school to celebrate his birthday.

A Facebook post by the school described Austin Kendrick as " one of the kindest and most school-spirited Hawks to ever walk the halls at PCCHS." He's a particular favorite of the school's cafeteria workers due to his sweet demeanor. A teacher at the school also says that Kendrick often works to help the staff clean up the cafeteria after lunches every day.

He also happens to be quite a wrestling fan. The workers pooled their resources to get tickets for Monday Night Raw in Lexington.

Kendrick's reaction speaks for itself. The student was moved to tears by the gesture.

You can watch the beautiful moment here.