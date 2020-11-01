PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cafeteria workers at Pike County Central High School decided to do something for one of their favorite students at the school to celebrate his birthday.
A Facebook post by the school described Austin Kendrick as " one of the kindest and most school-spirited Hawks to ever walk the halls at PCCHS." He's a particular favorite of the school's cafeteria workers due to his sweet demeanor. A teacher at the school also says that Kendrick often works to help the staff clean up the cafeteria after lunches every day.
He also happens to be quite a wrestling fan. The workers pooled their resources to get tickets for Monday Night Raw in Lexington.
Kendrick's reaction speaks for itself. The student was moved to tears by the gesture.