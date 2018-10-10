The New York State Police say that the operator of a limousine company involved in a deadly crash has been arrested.

The arrest was announced in a brief press release Wednesday afternoon.

It says Nauman Hussain was taken into custody following a traffic stop on a highway near Albany.

No further details were released on the charges, and it was unclear whether the arrest was related to the crash investigation.

A phone call to Hussain's lawyer was not immediately returned.

Saturday's limo crash in rural Schoharie killed 20 people.

State officials say the limo involved in the wreck failed an inspection last month and shouldn't have been on the road.

The limo company had said problems with the vehicle had been corrected.

