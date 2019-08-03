Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Under Armor will debut a new shoe on Friday dedicated to women. It comes on International Women's Day and just a few months after a 9-year-old girl wrote Curry asking why Under Armour wasn't making his shoes for girls.

Riley Morrison was looking for Curry's signature basketball shoes on the Under Armour website in November but couldn't find the Curry 5 in the girls section. She decided to write a letter to Curry about it.

Curry loved it.

"I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley's letter; that a nine-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable," Curry said, via Under Armour. "She was focused on the opportunity for ALL girls, not just herself. She's been an amazing catalyst for change - not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring, and wise beyond her years."

To Morrison's surprise, Curry wrote her back and asked for her input in the design of his next shoe -- the Curry 6 United We Win colorway. Under Armour describes the shoe as a blend of purple and deep orchid with white.

Under Armour's UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway.

Morrison also designed a sockliner that shows two girls playing basketball along with inspiring phrases like, “Be Fearless,” “Girl Power,” “Be the Change,” Girls Hoop Too,” and “Rock the Currys.”

A sockliner for the Under Armour UA ICON Curry 6 designed by 9-year-old Riley Morrison.

“I’ve been kinda blown away, and certainly grateful for the opportunities that Stephen has given me, including sharing inspiration for other girls through the sockliner art," Morrison said, according to Under Armour.

The Curry 6 goes on sale Friday at a cost of $130.

Morrison and her family were surprised by Curry at his store in Oakland Thursday. Curry gave her a pair of the new shoes. Morrison and her family will also be his guests at Friday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Riley Morrison, 9, meets Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry at his store in Oakland, Calif., March 7, 2019.

