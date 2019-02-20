A major storm will bring heavy snow from the Upper Midwest to parts of the Northeast Wednesday, canceling or delaying thousands of flights.

Flight tracking website Flight Aware listed more than 1,000 flights canceled as of 4:40 a.m. EST with another 2,000 delayed.

After a quick burst of snow, sleet and freezing rain will make for icy conditions and raise the risk of power outages over the central Appalachians and part of the mid-Atlantic states during the day to part of southern New England at night.

Drenching rain may lead to new flooding and aggravate existing flooding over the Ohio, Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys as well as parts of the southern Appalachians and the Carolina coast.

A few downpours will dot the Gulf coast.

While much of the Plains will be dry, a new storm will spread cold rain along the coast and snow over the inland areas of the Northwest.

Snow will break out over parts of the Southwest at night.