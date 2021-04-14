Reports: Democrats to unveil bill expanding Supreme Court to 13 justices

Activists and Democrats have pushed for a realigning of the court after President Donald Trump seated three justices.

Congressional Democrats will introduce a bill Thursday to increase the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, according to multiple reports.

The bill is reportedly led in the Senate by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and in the House by Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

President Joe Biden last week ordered a study on overhauling the Supreme Court, creating a bipartisan commission that will spend the next six months examining the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices, among other issues.

In launching the review, Biden fulfilled a campaign promise made amid pressure from activists and Democrats to realign the Supreme Court after its composition tilted sharply to the right during President Donald Trump's term. Trump nominated three justices to the high court, including conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before last year’s presidential election. That gave conservatives a 6-3 split with liberals on the court.

Trump also seated Justice Neil Gorsuch, who filled the vacant seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's attempt to fill the seat for nearly a year, with then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promising that nominee Merrick Garland wouldn't get a hearing let alone a vote.

During the campaign, Biden repeatedly sidestepped questions on expanding the court. A former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden has asserted that the system of judicial nominations is “getting out of whack,” but has not said if he supports adding seats or making other changes to the current system of lifetime appointments, such as imposing term limits.

McConnell attacked Biden's move in a statement Friday, saying it “is a direct assault on our nation's independent judiciary and another sign of the Far Left's influence over the Biden administration.”

Justice Stephen Breyer said last week in a speech to Harvard Law School students that politically driven change could diminish the trust Americans place in the court.