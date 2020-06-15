x
Supreme Court rules gay, lesbian and transgender workers protected from job discrimination

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled by a 6-3 vote that federal prohibiting discrimination in the workplace protects gay, lesbian and transgender employees.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and lesbian people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. A ruling on similar protections for transgender people is expected soon.

Supporters of the LGBT wave their flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington.