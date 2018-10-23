After a police chase, the suspect wanted for the death of a University of Utah student was found dead inside a Salt Lake City church, authorities announced early Tuesday morning.

Melvin Rowland, a register sex offender, fatally shot a female student he had a "previous relationship" with on Monday, according to University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin. The student's body was found around 9 p.m. in a car on campus, after campus police received a report of a possible abduction outside a residence hall.

Monday around 11:40 p.m., campus police announced the area was secure and lifted the school lockdown.

Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin said police pursued a tip in the Salt Lake City area and found the suspect identified by the university as Rowland, 37. Police chased him on foot as he ran into the backdoor of a church, and then found him inside the building dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with the weapon used in the student's death, he said.

Lauren McCluskey, a senior majoring in communication, was shot and killed Monday night at the University of Utah.

Steve C. Wilson, University of Utah

"We don't believe there is anymore threat or danger to the public," Wahlin said.

All University of Utah classes were canceled on Tuesday out of respect for the student who died. The Counseling Center remained open. The student was identified as Lauren McCluskey by University President Ruth V. Watkins in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Lauren was a highly regarded member of the university’s track and field team and an outstanding scholar, a senior majoring in communication," Watkins said.

In 2004, Rowland was convicted of attempted forcible sexual abuse and enticing a minor, according to Utah's sex offender registry.

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing and were devastated over the death of their only son at age 23.

Contributing: The Associated Press

