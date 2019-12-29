MONSEY, N.Y. — A stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in New York has wounded several people, local news outlets report.

News outlets cite sources saying that the stabbing happened during a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in Monsey, a New York suburb about 30 miles north of the city. At least five people were injured and taken to hospitals.

The rabbi’s home is next door to his congregation. Authorities were searching for suspects.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted that a call about a mass stabbing came in shortly before 10 p.m.

The New York Times reports the attack at the home in an area with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews comes after a surge in anti-Semitic violence in the region.

The New York City Police Department and the Anti-Defamation League are monitoring reports of the synagogue stabbing.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue," in Rockland County.

The ADL of New York and New Jersey says it is also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that it is "horrific" and that police will not allow this to "become the new normal."

"We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all," he tweeted.

State Attorney General Letitia James said in a Twitter post that she is also monitoring it, and is "deeply disturbed" by the developing situation.

The Associated Press contributed.