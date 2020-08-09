Taylor Swift's album 'Folklore' still No. 1 after six weeks

Billboard said with Swift's new album, and including her seven other albums, she is now tied with Whitney Houston as the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 among women.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from Aug. 21, 2020.

After dropping a surprise eighth studio album "Folklore" at the end of July, Taylor Swift has dominated the Billboard album chart.

It's now in its sixth week at No. 1, and it's the longest streak in that slot since Drake’s album “Views” four years ago, according to a press release.

Following eight chart-topping albums, Swift now ties Whitney Houston as the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 among women, according to Billboard. Houston released four chart-topping albums, "Whitney Houston" in 1986, "Whitney" in 1987, "The Bodyguard" soundtrack from 1992 to1993, and "I Look to You" was released in 2009.

With a sixth week atop the chart, Swift's album surpasses Lil Baby’s "My Turn" for the most weeks at No. 1 in 2020.

"Folklore" is the fifth album to gain at least six weeks at No. 1, making Swift one of just two acts to have at least five albums each spending six weeks atop the chart. The only other act in history to make that achievement was The Beatles.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is also the only female artist to have seven albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week. In addition, she is the first and only female artist in the 21st century to score five No. 1 studio albums in the UK.

"Folklore" has 16 tracks and one bonus track, with collaboration from indie-folk band Bon Iver. She announced that 11 of the 16 tracks were co-written with the National's Aaron Dessner, who also posted the announcement about the new album on Instagram.