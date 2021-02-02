Tennessee National Guard to help Louisiana with recovery from Ida

Tennessee National Guard will also work with local, state, and federal emergency management officials.

LOUISIANA, USA — The governor has activated the Tennessee National Guard to help in response to Tropical Storm Ida.

Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coastline on August 29. At least one person was killed in the storm. Its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

Tennessee Army National Guard’s 251st Military Police Company in Lexington and Savannah, 1172nd Transportation Company in Memphis and Waynesboro, and the 1176th Transportation Company in Dresden, Jacksboro, and Smyrna will help with recovery and relief efforts. More than 320 soldiers will be helping with the efforts.

The guardsmen will do the following:

Assist with security in the affected areas

Provide high water vehicles to support rescue and recovery operations

Provide vehicles to transport citizens out of the affected areas among other tasks