Tennessee senators react to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

On Saturday, President Biden authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 troops directly to Kabul, raising the total U.S. deployment to 6,000.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty voiced criticisms of President Joe Biden's administration after the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Senator Blackburn spent Sunday attacking the president on Twitter, sharing videos of Kabul's evacuation as Taliban forces swept into the Afghan capital.

“There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy.”



"There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy."

Today:

Senator Hagerty issued a statement Sunday that read in part:

"The collapse of Afghanistan, where thousands of U.S. Servicemembers made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation, will pave the way for terrorists to return to power in the same place that the 9/11 attacks were masterminded.

Biden wanted a press release, but instead he's got his own Saigon. The American public supports ending endless wars, but not in a manner that humiliates the U.S., endangers our allies, & leaves a humanitarian disaster in its wake.