Texas Tech is going to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Jarrett Culver scored 19 points and the third-seeded Red Raiders produced a suffocating defense in the second half to beat No. 1 seed Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final.

Texas Tech led 71-69 with 11 seconds left when Gonzaga's Josh Perkins committed a technical foul by making contact with Matt Mooney, who was out of bounds attempting an inbounds pass. Texas Tech went 4 of 4 on free-throw attempts the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Gonzaga entered the day leading all Division I teams in scoring and field-goal percentage, while Texas Tech ranked second in field-goal percentage defense.

Texas Tech's defense won that matchup, as Gonzaga shot just 36.4 percent overall and 3 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half.

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points for Gonzaga. Brandon Clarke added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Texas Tech is the first team from the Lone Star State to make a Final Four since Texas got there in 2003.