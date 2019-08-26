The high you expect to get from eating a pot brownie could be even stronger. That's because researchers have discovered chocolate can throw off potency tests, thereby making labels inaccurate, according to the Associated Press.

Pot edibles include labels indicating the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). That's the chemical that gets people high from marijuana. That information is what helps medical marijuana patients determine their dosage and what helps recreational users have an idea of how much of a buzz they might get.

AP reports that chemists are trying to figure out why chocolate seems to interfere with getting an accurate readout of the THC level.

Significantly higher levels could lead to hallucinations, possibly sending someone to the hospital.

More than half the states in the U.S. have legalized medical marijuana, with some of them also allowing it for recreational use. However, the federal government still considers it a controlled substance and, therefore, illegal.

According to AP, there are no recognized standard methods for testing marijuana products for safety and quality.

The research will reportedly be presented at the American Chemical Society meeting in San Diego.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says marijuana is the most commonly used illegal drug in the United States, with approximately 22.2 million users each month. The CDC says that, like any other drug, marijuana's effects on an individual depend on several factors which can include their previous experience with pot or other drugs, their genes, how long the drug is taken and how strong it is.