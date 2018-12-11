Comic book legend and Marvel co-creator Stan Lee passed away Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical center in Los Angeles. He was 95.
The New York native created or co-created many beloved superheros including Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, the Black Panther, the X-Men and more. His characters have been brought to life in many hugely successful blockbuster films and television series.
An outpouring of support and admiration for Lee and his family have been posted. Many celebrities who played his characters in film and TV have expressed their condolences.
"He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives," said Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
Lou Ferrigno, who played the Incredible Hulk in the 1970s TV series said that his life wouldn't bet the same without Lee's "incredible talent as an actor, creator, storyteller and friend."
Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the film series of the same name, thanked Lee.
"Venom" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" writer Donny Cates said that his life had been changed by Lee's work.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo called Lee a "true New Yorker.
Actor Patton Oswald, who appeared in the series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D also tweeted his condolences.
Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said that "no one had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee."
Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark, paid tribute to Stan Lee on Instagram saying: "I owe it all to you."
I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )
Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, said he was much indebted to the "father of Marvel."
How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan
Hugh Jackman, who recently hung up his claws as X-Men character Wolverine with the movie 'Logan,' said that he was "proud to have been a small part of his legacy."