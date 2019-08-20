MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple died when their home caught fire Saturday.

Morris and Virginia Adair had been together 50 years.

He was an 87-year-old Vietnam veteran; she was 91 and had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2006.

Family members say Morris was Virginia’s caretaker. Her health was worsening and she was bedridden.

Fire broke out at their Monroe County home just before midnight Saturday. When firefighters arrived, crews said they discovered the home almost completely in flames, including the grass and cars around the house.

Monroe County’s fire chief and family said that Morris tried carrying Virginia out of the home, but they didn't make it.

They were found together -- just as they had been in their long life together.

"The fact that they died in each other's arms when they died was perfect it was a perfect ending to a love story,” said the couple’s daughter, Katherine Enlow.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire yet.

