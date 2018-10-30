Rochester, Ind. — Twin boys and their big sister were killed and a fourth child was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after an early Tuesday crash that happened as they were getting on their school bus in northern Indiana.

Xzavier and Mason Ingle, both 6, and Alivia Stahl, 9, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near 4600 North Ind. 25 north of Rochester in Fulton County, according to Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police.

The fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries.

Slocum said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. when the children, all Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation students, were hit by a southbound Toyota pickup truck as they approached the school bus. The bus was stopped with its lights flashing and its "STOP" arm extended as the pickup truck drove through the area, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 24-year-old woman. She remained at the scene after the crash and was cooperating with investigators.

Police said Xzavier, Mason and Alivia all attended Mentone Elementary School.

In response to the crash, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation has released the following statement:

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tweeted his condolences, asking the people of Indiana to send their prayers "for the strength needed to endure such a time."

Words cannot express the depth of sorrow Janet and I feel, which only pales in comparison to what family, friends, teachers, classmates and community are feeling right now. Today, and for many more to come, we mourn their loss. 1/2 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) October 30, 2018

I ask Hoosiers around the state to join us by sending your deepest prayers for the strength needed to endure such a time. 2/2 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) October 30, 2018

