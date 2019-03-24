Top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say Attorney General William Barr is "not a neutral observer" and they urge full release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Pelosi, the House speaker, and Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said Sunday that Barr's letter to Congress about Mueller's report "raises as many questions as it answers."

In a joint statement, the leaders say that Barr's past "bias" against the special counsel inquiry shows he is "not in a position to make objective determinations."

They say that "the fact that Mueller's report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay."

Other Democrats have also shared similar sentiments on social media:

