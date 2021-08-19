Toys R Us is back! Toy shops coming to 400 Macy's stores in 2022

Toys R Us is trying to launch another comeback by bringing Geoffrey the Giraffe and new toy shops to hundreds of Macy's locations across the U.S.

WASHINGTON — Toys R Us is back and (hopefully) better than ever.

The toy store on Thursday announced that more than 400 Macy's nationwide will be offering its selection of gizmos and gadgets in 2022.

Starting Thursday, customers will be able to shop for Toys R Us products online exclusively at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

“As a Toys 'R' Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

She added, "Toys 'R' Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

It's been a tumultuous few years for the toy store chain that launched the famous jingle: "I don't want to grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid."

In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy and closed down all of its U.S. stores. Then in 2019, it attempted to make a comeback by opening two stores inside of malls. However, after only a few months, those stores closed down again.

In March of this year, New York-based brand management firm WHP Global bought a controlling stake in the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. The firm also owns other brands like Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud.

Macy's and WHP Global on Thursday said that Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe will be standing tall at each location within the Macy's stories and there will be dedicated sections by age, interest and category with interactive experiences throughout.

“Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys 'R' Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way," said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

The Toys R Us brand has been around for more than 70 years and was one of the most globally recognized household names. Outside of the U.S., Toys R Us and Babies 'R' Us generates more than $2 billion in global retail sales annually through nearly 900 branded stores and ecommerce sites in over 25 countries.

On Thursday, Macy's also announced it had easily topped Wall Street expectations for the second quarter. Americans are again buying dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list year last year when the pandemic struck.

“Our momentum in the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter as we successfully reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger customers with new brands and categories,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc.