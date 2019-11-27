Toys R Us is back just in time for the holiday season. If you want to shop in toy paradise though, you'll have to go to New Jersey.

The brand reopened its first brick-and-mortar store Wednesday in Paramus, NJ after the company was forced to liquidate last year. A second store will open in early December in Houston. A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, November 30. The celebration starts at 10 AM ET and will include character appearances and giveaways.

“Toys“R”Us is built into the fabric of childhood and for more than 70 years has been the most trusted source for toys and play,” Richard Barry, CEO of the store's parent company, Tru Kids, said in a statement. “With the return of Toys“R”Us stores in the U.S., we are bringing a highly engaging, experience-driven retail destination that celebrates play and deepens the connection between the world’s best toy, play and entertainment brands and customers.”

Customers entering the store will be greeted by a giant version of the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. Kids can play in Geoffrey's tree house and and play pod, where a 3D version of the giraffe will interact with them.

The store will also be staffed with "Toy Pros," who are trained to test toys with kids and their parents and facilitate online orders for items not sold in store.

