President Trump doubled down on his view of gun law reform Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue left multiple people dead and six people injured, including four police officers.

While at Joint Base Andrew right before boarding Air Force One, Trump told reporters that gun laws had nothing to do with the shooting and that if the synagogue had an armed guard inside, nobody would have been killed except the shooter.

“If they had some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” he said.

The president also said that the country should “very much bring the death penalty” and that it should be considered more seriously for incidents like this.

In his comments, Trump also called the shooter a “madman” and “whacko.” He also mentioned that he had spoken to the state’s governor and the city’s mayor, and praised law enforcement’s response.

Trump tweeted earlier in the day when he was first briefed on the shooting saying, “Looks like multiple fatalities… God bless all!”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the "shooter claimed innocent lives" at a baby naming ceremony at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the incident is now being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and that it will fall under a hate crime.

