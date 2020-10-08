Trump abruptly ends press conference, leaves briefing room

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his Monday afternoon press conference after some apparent member of the White House staff walked up to the podium and interrupted him.
Trump was praising a rise in the stock market when a man walked up to him, said something and Trump left the briefing room.
This is a breaking news story. Return for updates.
