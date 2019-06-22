President Donald Trump said Saturday he has delayed a massive operation planned for several major U.S. cities to target undocumented immigrants set for deportation.

He tweeted Saturday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids set to begin Sunday will be delayed for two weeks "at the request of Democrats."

Trump wrote that the delay will give time for lawmakers to see if they can "get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border."

He threatened that if they can't figure out a "solution" then "Deportations start!"

The Washington Post and CNN reported Friday that the raids were planning to target 10 major U.S. cities including Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, Baltimore and Miami.