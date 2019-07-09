CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The fourth annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk was held on Saturday morning, raising money for wounded veterans.

Tunnel to Towers is the largest 9/11 remembrance event in Western New York, with proceeds from the event going towards building mortgage-free smart homes for wounded veterans.

The 5K also featured an Honor Line, which includes more than 500 memorials that paid tribute to those killed during 9/11 and anyone who was killed while serving the country.

The event began at Bellevue Fire Hall in Cheektowaga.

