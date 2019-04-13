Powerful storms in Texas on Saturday claimed the lives of at least two children, injured about a dozen others, spawned at least one suspected tornado and damaged several homes.

The first confirmed deaths from the storm came in East Texas.

Authorities in Angelina County said two children, ages 8 and 3, were killed after a tree fell on a car.

About 120 miles to the west, a suspected tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is about 125 miles south of Dallas.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak told KHOU it was the worst damage he's seen in 23 years.

Franklin is about 125 miles south of Dallas.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Yezak said. Some people had to be extricated from their homes.

RELATED: Possible tornado in Franklin, Texas, causes widespread damage

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said they've received reports of downed trees, as well as damage to buildings and a transmission tower.

The storms are part of a large system moving through the southern United States. The weather service said the system is expected to shift to the Ohio Valley and the Southeast on Sunday.

RELATED: Two children killed during storm in Angelina County, widespread damage, injuries reported across East Texas

A tornado watch is in effect for East Texas through 7 p.m. Saturday. Winds of up to 60 mph were reported Saturday in Cherokee County, damaging two homes in Alto but not injuring anyone. Alto is about 140 miles north of Houston.

Meanwhile, the Dallas area has received more than 2 inches of rain.

KCEN

The Associated Press contributed to this report.