Seymour business owners send 50% of their food stock to Ukraine

John Jones and his wife donated 40 lbs. of freeze dried fruits, protein rich meals and baby food to feed the hungry in Ukraine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small business in Seymour donated 50% of their freeze dried inventory to Hardin Valley Church of Christ to send to Ukraine.

Healthcare workers John Jones and his wife started building their stock when they started their freeze dried goods business in October.

Donations included dried apples, blueberries, strawberries and protein rich meals like chicken and rice.

“My wife and I just had a tremendous gut feeling that this was something we needed to do and our business is doing well enough that we can continue to do this and help for as long as we can,” co-owner of JP Above and Beyond Freeze Dried Goods John Jones said. “It's been the most rewarding thing I've done in a long time and I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to do it.”

Freeze dried meals lose over 90% of their moisture through the process, but the weight is added back when water is added.

The Jones’ family donated 40 pounds of freeze dried meals which is close to 350 lbs. after water is added.

Freeze dried food is a niche market, but the weight makes it easier to ship large quantities to Ukraine, especially when it comes to baby food.

“A jar of conventional baby food weighs probably more than what is inside the jar, but our bags weigh nothing,” Jones said. “There's no glass to worry about breaking and as long as the bag is not punctured, it's good for several years.”

In total, they sent 85 adult meals and 40 batches of baby food to hungry families in Ukraine through Hardin Valley Church of Christ.

The packages were specially made to include Ukrainian instructions so nobody has issues preparing the food.