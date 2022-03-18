"Listening and looking for planes" | English teacher from Knoxville in Ukraine says air raid sirens are routine, no damage to city

Terrence McKracken said the city he is staying in, Poltava, had been threatened by a few planes in the beginning of the war. The city has avoided damage.

POLTAVA OBLAST, Ukraine — Across the world, an English teacher from Knoxville starts his day by looking out the window and watching for planes.

Terrence McKracken said his city of Poltava, around 200 miles from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, has been lucky so far in the war. He said it has not been damaged, and the threats they saw in the early days of the invasion did not lead to devastation.

"The two times our city was actually threatened by planes and by aircraft, the territorial defense was able to shoot them down, and that was actually towards the beginning of the war 2 weeks ago," he said. "Every day is sort of like this."

He said air raid sirens can normally be heard during the days, ringing across buildings and through alleys to warn people about the possibility of danger.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, he said an air raid alert was heard in Poltava. Usually, he said he looks and listens for Ukrainian planes. But this time, since the air raid alarm had gone off, he said he also was listening for explosions.

"It's not unusual to have these air raid sirens. We have them a couple of times per day," he said.

He said he has felt safe in his city, but said he is prepared to run to a bomb shelter if he needs to.

"Today is a bright sunny day, and once you get past the air raid alerts, life is okay here," he said.