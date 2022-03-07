List: How you can help Ukrainians from East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many of you have reached out and asked how you can help those in Ukraine during the Russian invasion of the country.
We have gathered a list of fundraisers that are accepting donations for those in the midst of this crisis.
- Care in partnership with People in Need - Aims to reach four million people with emergency assistance — particularly innocent families, women, girls and the elderly.
- Doctors Without Borders - Teams are preparing for a range of scenarios, including providing surgical care, emergency medicine and mental health support for displaced people.
- GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund - All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.
- International Rescue Committee - Donations will provide food, medical care and emergency support service to families that have been forced to flee Ukraine.
- International Committee of the Red Cross - Donations will go towards humanitarian needs like clean drinking water and improving the living conditions of those whose homes have been damaged by heavy fighting.
- Project HOPE - Donations help deliver urgently-needed medicine, supplies and aid to families at risk from violent conflict. Project HOPE emergency teams in Europe are sending medical supplies and standing by to provide health screening and care for refuges.
- Razom for Ukraine - Donations help the current emergency response that is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other medically-needed items for Ukrainian hospitals. A large procurement team tracks down and purchases supplies and a logistic team helps then get those items to Ukraine.
- Save the Children - Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014 by delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families. Your donation to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will help provide children and families with food, water hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.
- U.N. Crisis Relief - Your donation will help the UN and humanitarian partners operating in Ukraine through the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund - one of the quickest and most effective ways to directly support urgent humanitarian relief on the ground.
- World Food Programme - After receiving an official request for assistance from the Government of Ukraine, WFP is launching an emergency operation to provide food assistance for people fleeing the conflict both within the country and in neighboring ones.
- Voices of Children - Donations during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine helps provide non-stop assistance to affected children and families from all over the country, providing emergency psychological assistance, and assisting in the evacuation process.