Donations needed for displaced Ukrainian mothers, children

Before fleeing Mariupol, one Ukrainian mother and her 7-year-old son were living without electricity, heat or running water.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Russia's attacks have forced 10 million Ukrainians to flee their homes, according UNICEF.

The majority of refugees are women and children. Most men are not allowed to leave Ukraine due to a mandatory military draft.

Displaced mothers are in need of donations in order to care for their children.

"We need help, and it is very hard," one Ukrainian mother who had to leave her home in Mariupol said.

Stacie Marmyzova and her 7-year-old son left Mariupol weeks ago with one backpack and two crates for their pets.

Before leaving, they were living without electricity, heat or running water.

"The people lost their houses, their jobs, everything they had and had to live in basements, just like we did," Marmyzova said. "We had to melt snow to get drinking water."

Marmyzova and her son are now in Poland. Her husband is prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

She and another Ukrainian mother, Ira Zub, have spearheaded a volunteer movement overseas to help displaced mothers like themselves.

"You can't tell it right away but they are traumatized and it is very hard for them. I have talked to many mothers and all of them, I've seen that their kids want to go home. They don't understand that we cannot do that," Marmyzova explained.

Marmyzova and Zub are working with an East Tennessee church for support.

Hardin Valley Church of Christ is collecting backpacks filled with items like wipes, baby powder and diaper rash ointment.

The bags will be shipped to various refugee camps.

Donations can be dropped off at Hardin Valley Church of Christ at 11515 Hardin Valley Road.