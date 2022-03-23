Man working with East Tennessee church to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Right now, one of the biggest needs for refugees is medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, hygiene products and food.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Major cities in Poland have become places of shelter for many tired and terrified Ukrainian refugees.

A man who works closely with the Hardin Valley Church of Christ in Knoxville is currently in Wroclaw, Poland administering humanitarian aid to some of the millions of refugees who fled their homes.

John Kachelman, Jr. has been involved with mission work in Ukraine for nearly 30 years.

He said currently, one of the biggest needs for refugees is medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, hygiene products, and food.

A shipment of life-saving medical supplies was donated to a church in Louisville, Kentucky but help is needed to transport it overseas.

Kachelman, Jr. is urging anyone who can help get the shipment off the airways and into the hands of Ukrainians to help.

“I appeal to those folks that you broadcast," he said. "Someone out there somewhere is in the right position to help us move that. We need to move it air cargo; 250 pallets of life-saving supplies and pharmaceuticals.”

Kachelman, Jr. asks people not to donate clothing. Clothes are taking up too much space at refugee camps.

Most of the refugees in the camps are women, children and elderly people.

That's because martial law currently prohibits Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years old from leaving the country.

Two men who have worked with Hardin Valley Church of Christ over the years as part of the church's mission program are currently unable to leave Ukraine.

They have been displaced from their homes in a small city near Sumy.

"Nearly no one is safe. Nearly everyone is in danger right now," Boryslav Lydvynov explained. He is awaiting a medical exemption that would allow him to leave the country but is unsure when and if it will be granted.

"Almost half of our city was destroyed," Lydvynov's friend, Artem Bogak added. "We are used to being afraid of each aircraft every day.”

They urge Americans to contact their politicians and push U.S. Congress members to create a no-fly zone in order to "close the sky" over Ukraine.

Hardin Valley Church of Christ is continuing to accept donations to assist refugees.