Ukrainians continue to seek refuge in East Tennessee 1 year after Russian invasion

Ukrainians like Maiia Ludwing have found a sense of shelter and safety in East Tennessee as the war shows no end in sight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. In the past year, Ukrainians have seen their daily lives upended and their country turned into a war zone.

On Monday, President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Moscow would not back out of the war.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people in the past year and left destruction across Ukraine, prompting millions to flee the county. Some have come to East Tennessee to establish a life in the U.S.

One of those people is Maiia Ludwing. She, along with other Ukrainian wives and mothers, fled the country in search of safety.

She remembers the day of the invasion vividly.

"Panic," Ludwing said. "We didn't know what to do or where to call, and all the noises and sounds like what you hear... it was terrible."

Bridge Refugee Services said it has helped about 280 Ukrainians in their Knoxville office receive services like English language classes and answer immigration questions.

Victor Ashe, former Knoxville Mayor and U.S. Ambassador to Poland, said the United States has served as a safe haven.

"We've always been a country of immigrants," Ashe said. "And I can't think of a better group of immigrants and then Ukrainians are here with us. They're wonderful people -- hard-working, intelligent, bright, dedicated."

As a full year since the invasion approaches Friday, the war continues overseas and help continues to come for Ukrainians.