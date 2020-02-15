MUNICH, Germany — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he hopes to end the separatist conflict in his country's east by the end of his term in 2024.

Fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelenskiy said he hoped relations between Washington and Kyiv can "start afresh" now that the proceedings from President Donald Trump's impeachment are over.

A July telephone call between Trump and Zelenskiy was at the center of the proceedings in which he asked Zelenskiy for a "favor" — to investigate Democrats — that the Democrats say was a quid pro quo for military aid and could be an impeachable offense.

The Ukrainian leader says he wants to visit the White House and he invited Trump to Kyiv.

