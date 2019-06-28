PARIS, France — The United States has defeated France in their Women's World Cup match Friday 2-1.

The match had been described as a final in the quarterfinals, as France was among the teams expected to give the U.S. women a tough challenge. France had been undefeated in the tournament.

The defending champs' win over the host nation in Paris has them taking on England next. England beat Norway 3-0 Thursday.

Statistics website FiveThirtyEight gave the U.S. just a 54% chance of winning the match over France.