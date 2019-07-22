US Foods has recalled 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products due to possible product contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Saftey and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The items were produced on July 18, 2019 and shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The recalled products contain the establishment number "EST. 21103" inside the USDA mark of inspection. A full list of products recalled can be found here.

Restaurants who currently have the product in stock are advised to either throw them away or return them.

While there have been no reports of adverse reactions in association with these products, anyone with concerns should visit their health care provider or contact US Foods at 847-720-2392.