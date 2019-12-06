Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage show that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.

The details were contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ortiz's wife said in statement that the former Red Sox star was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery," Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement.

In a court document, Dominican prosecutors said one of the shooting suspects, Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García.

Prosecutors also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

"In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place," prosecutors said in the court document.

The document also revealed ineptitude, saying motorcycle driver Feliz Garcia was captured after he skidded and fell off his bike as the pair tried to flee on Sunday.

Mirabal Acosta was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic.

Feliz García's lawyer says his client is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.