BEIJING, China — The new virus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far in what the country's leader called a grave situation.

The government has stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to the closed-off city at the center of the outbreak.

The figures reported Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

President Xi Jinping called the accelerating spread of the virus a grave situation.

Travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours as millions traveling during the holiday have fueled the spread of the outbreak.

RELATED: Toronto hospital confirms first Canada case of deadly virus

RELATED: As virus spreads in China, cars banned in Wuhan and Hong Kong schools close

RELATED: Celebrate Lunar New Year at Seattle's Wing Luke Museum

RELATED: Colorado patient being tested for coronavirus, hospital says public health risk is low

A worker dispenses hand sanitizer to shoppers at the entrance of a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, already on lockdown, banned most vehicle use downtown and Hong Kong said it would close schools for two weeks as authorities scrambled Saturday to stop the spread of an illness that is known to have infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41, according to officials. (Chinatopix via AP)

AP