BEIJING, China — The new virus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far in what the country's leader called a grave situation.
The government has stepped up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to the closed-off city at the center of the outbreak.
The figures reported Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.
President Xi Jinping called the accelerating spread of the virus a grave situation.
Travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours as millions traveling during the holiday have fueled the spread of the outbreak.
