The city of Gotham has a new Batman and his name is Robert Pattinson.

Variety reported Friday that the former “Twilight” star had signed a deal with Warner Bros., making Pattinson the next Caped Crusader for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film “The Batman” slated for theaters June 2021.

Pattinson will be the youngest actor to play the role on the big screen, which will reportedly be focused on a younger Bruce Wayne.

According to Variety, pre-production of the upcoming film is expected to start this summer. The media outlet first reported Pattinson’s negotiations with Warner Bros. May 16.

While there were a mix of reactions online, multiple petitions to replace Pattinson as Batman have already surfaced.

One petition is urging Warner Bros. to not make the same "Batfleck mistake again." While some petitions only ask for the removal of Pattinson to be in the running for the role of the Caped Crusader, others already have a replacement in mind.

One particular campaign is calling for Armie Hammer to be the next Batman.

"To cast Robert Pattinson or anyone other than Armie Hammer at this point would be a joke," the online petition said.