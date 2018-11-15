The body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus arrived 11 a.m. Thursday at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.

The lawman was killed when responding to a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks last week. The public service for the Moorpark resident and 29-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office was scheduled to start at noon.

As Helus' family and closest friends escorted his casket into the church, hundreds of officers from Ventura County law enforcement agencies and beyond stood at attention and saluted.

Helus was one of 12 people shot to death on Nov. 7 when gunman Ian David Long entered the bar at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive and took aim at those attending college night.

Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer were the first to enter the scene that night and Helus was struck by gunfire multiple times. He later died at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

PHOTOS: Police remember Sgt. Ron Helus, killed in California bar shooting Friends hug outside Los Robles Medical Center in Thousands Oaks, California, paying tribute to Ventura Country Sheriff's Sgt Ron Helus, killed in the shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousands Oaks on November 08, 2018. Ventura County officers salute fallen Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus after he died responding to a mass shooting at a California bar on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Ventura Sheriff Officers open the way for a motorcade, carrying Ventura Country sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus who was killed in a shooting at Borderline Bar the night before, outside the Los Robles Medical Center in Thousands Oaks, California. Firefighters, law enforcement and members of the public watch as the hearse carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus is transported in a procession November 8, 2018. People hold flags as the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Men drape themselves in US flags as they watch a motorcade procession transporting the body of Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus, the first victim named in the mass shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. Police stand at attention as a motorcade carrying Ventura Country sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a shooting the night before, passes by outside the Los Robles Medical Center in Thousands Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. Students look on as a motorcade carrying Ventura Country sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a shooting at Borderline Bar the night before, passes by outside the Los Robles Medical Center in Thousands Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. Ventura County Sheriff's Department employee Mary McConville (facing right) grieves as a motorcade procession transports the body of Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus, the first victim named in the mass shooting at a bar in California, November 8, 2018. Firefighters salute as they watch as a motorcade procession transporting the body of Sheriff's Sergeant Ron Helus, the first victim named in the mass shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018. Hospital workers follow as the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Firefighters raise a flag at Los Robles Hospital to hang over the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. People stand at attention as a motorcade carrying Ventura Country sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus passes by outside the Los Robles Medical Center in Thousands Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. -

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved