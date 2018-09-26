President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a press conference at 5 p.m. Eastern Wednesday from New York City.

The press conference comes as Trump wraps up his time at the U.N. General Assembly and on the eve of a Senate hearing featuring Brett Kavanaugh and a woman accusing the Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

According to White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders, Trump will discuss the U.N. trip and "news of the day."

Earlier in the day, Trump said his administration will offer a Mideast peace plan in the next two to four months.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA