A history-making Golden Buzzer moment shocked the "America's Got Talent" judges during Tuesday night's episode.

It all happened when Ben Trigger, a 25-year-old dancer turned travel agent from Australia, broke out his moves for the judges.

At one point he stripped down, made his way off the stage and headed straight for the judge's table.

When Trigger leaned back he fell onto the Golden Buzzer and the confetti showered down onto the stage.

The historic moment had judge Simon Cowell covering his face in disbelief. Host Terry Crews was left asking "what just happened?"

"Ben, it's supposed to be us not you [pushing the Golden Buzzer]," Cowell joked once Trigger made it back on stage.

RELATED: Detroit choir group brings AGT host Terry Crews to tears, earns a golden buzzer

RELATED: 11-year-old cancer survivor earns Simon Cowell's golden buzzer on AGT

Despite the apparent Golden Buzzer accident, the judges went on to praise Trigger's moves. Julianne Hough, a dancer herself, remarked that he's actually got some "serious moves."

"And I guess, work what your momma gave you," Hough said.

Ben Trigger falls on the Golden Buzzer, making history on 'America's Got Talent'

Trae Patton/NBC

"You came to slay and I am deceased," judge Gabrielle Union told Trigger.

Comedian Howie Mandel dubbed it his "favorite Golden Buzzer moment."

In the end, Trigger got four yes votes and a standing ovation from the judges.

And despite Terry Crews explaining to Trigger backstage that his Golden Buzzer didn't actually count, he gave him props for an amazing performance.

So while Trigger won't be going straight through to the live shows, he's already made a name for himself on "America's Got Talent."