Sen. Kamala Devi Harris

Born: October 20, 1964

Birthplace: Oakland, California

Age on Inauguration Day: 56

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: kamalaharris.org

Education: Hastings University (Bachelor’s degree in political science and economics); UC Hastings College of Law (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Prosecuting attorney

Public office: San Francisco district attorney (2004-2011); California attorney general (2011-2016); U.S. Senator from California, elected in 2016.

Personal: Harris and husband, Douglas Emhoff, have been married since 2014. She is stepmother to Emhoff's two children.

Life and career highlights

First name is pronounced KAH-mah-lah.

Her parents are immigrants. Her father is Jamaican and her mother is Indian.

First woman to be elected California attorney general.

As attorney general, she refused to defend California’s ban on same-sex marriage (Proposition 8), saying “it violates the Constitution.”

Helped deliver a $25-billion nationwide settlement in 2012 with five mortgage companies over abuses during the foreclosure crisis. However, Harris was criticized for reportedly not delivering everything she initially promised.

Harris’ prosecutorial record came under scrutiny in a Jan. 17, 2019, opinion piece in The New York Times that criticized her repeated claim that she was a "progressive prosecutor.” Law professor Lara Bazelon claimed Harris opposed or ignored progressive efforts at criminal justice reforms. Harris has argued it was a "false choice" to decide between supporting the police and advocating for greater scrutiny of law enforcement.

Known for tough questioning as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Received support via social media after she was interrupted by colleagues as she was questioning witnesses.

Sources: Britannica.com; New York Times; Ballotpedia; Associated Press, LA Times; Reuters; NBC News

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to reporters after announcing her candidacy for President of the United States, at Howard University, her alma mater, on January 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Getty Images