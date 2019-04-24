A woman working at a Pennsylvania processing plant died Monday in a "horrible" meat grinder accident, the local county coroner said.

The fatal incident happened at Economy Locker Storage Company at the plant's facility in Muncy Township, according to WNEP.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette the employee was operating a very large commercial meat grinder when she either fell in or was pulled into the machine.

Kiessling explained that no one witnessed the accident, but another employee heard a noise and call for help after finding the woman in the grinder.

"We don’t know if she fell in or was pulled in as she was perhaps reaching for something in the grinder, which was about 6 feet off the ground,” Kiessling said to the Sun-Gazette.

Officials said the victim was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived.

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette said it took firefighters about 45 minutes to disassemble the meat grinder to recover the woman's body.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident into the woman's death.