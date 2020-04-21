With many IKEA stores around the world shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the global retailer cooked up a surprise for some of its fans.

On Monday, IKEA UK shared out a recipe for how to make the company's famous Swedish meatballs at home.

In true IKEA fashion, the recipe was shared along with do-it-yourself illustrations, just like the instructions you get to build IKEA furniture.

In a press release, the Swedish furniture maker's country food manager Lorena Lourida said they know some people might be missing IKEA's meatballs, "which is why we've released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen," according to CNN.

The recipe can make about 20 meatballs and serves four. Because it was shared from IKEA's UK account, the ingredient details for the meatballs and cream sauce are in grams.

If you're a vegetarian, Ikea has previously released a recipe for its vegetarian version of the meatballs.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, other major companies have released their famous recipes as well. Disney Parks has shared the recipes for its Dole Whip and churros and DoubleTree recently shared a recipe for its check-in cookies.

IKEA shared this do-it-yourself recipe card so fans can make the company's famous Swedish meatballs at home.

IKEA UK

IKEA Meatballs at Home and Cream Sauce

Makes 16 - 20 meatballs

Ingredients for the meatballs:

500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef (beef mince)

250 grams (around ½ pound) ground pork (pork mince)

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter

40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Instructions to make the meatballs:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly with your fingers to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper. Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking). In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides. When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Instructions for the Swedish cream sauce:

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes. Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir. When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes -- either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.

RELATED: DoubleTree has finally revealed the recipe for its iconic chocolate chip cookies

RELATED: Disney releases Dole Whip recipe and it's super simple to make

RELATED: Looking for a Disney-themed snack? How about a churro?

IKEA Food Meatball range - chickenballs, veggieballs and traditional meatballs

Ikea