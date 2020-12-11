YouTube hits pause on Rewind video tradition because 2020 was 'different'

YouTube said that given all that's happened this year, 'it doesn't feel right' to make a regular video celebrating 2020.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than a decade, YouTube won't be releasing a video celebrating the year's most impactful creators and trends.

The company said its "Rewind" year-in-review videos were always meant "to be a celebration of you."

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year," the company announced in a statement posted Thursday on Twitter.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on racial injustice and the U.S. presidential election, YouTube thanked its users for making a difference in 2020 and finding ways to lift people up, help them cope and laugh during a hard year.

The company has faced some criticism in recent years over its "Rewind" videos.