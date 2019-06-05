"If you love something, set it free. If it comes back, it's yours; if it doesn't, it never was."

I think all fans of Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets can relate to that quote - especially since they're apparently coming back!

And you have Chance the Rapper to thank for it.

It all started with a "positive affirmations" tweet from the rapper, who is currently working on a new album coming out in July.

He included his wish for the return of Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets in his positivity.

His tweet got the attention of the people in charge over at Wendy's and said if Chance's tweet got 2 MILLION likes, the restaurant would bring the spicy chicken nuggets back.

According to Thrillist, the nuggets were taken off Wendy's menu in early 2017 to the chagrin of chicken fans nationwide.

After this tweet from Wendy's, Chance the Rapper added one more positive affirmation for everyone to follow:

Twitter users saw Wendy's offer and raised them - giving the tweet 2,045,748 at the time of writing this story.

It seems like everyone on Twitter was watching the saga to see what would happen, even Twitter itself.

According to Wendy's, it only took about a day and a half to find out that more than two million people really missed the spicy chicken nuggets and really wanted them back.

Wendy's social media team seems happy about it, too.

It is unclear when the nuggets will return to the menu, but Wendy's Twitter account says they are working on it and it will be soon.

When someone tells you to dream big, listen to them. You never know how you'll change the world.

Chance the Rapper will also be remembered for bringing spicy chicken nuggets back to the Wendy's menu - and for his music, of course.

And maybe his new album will be called Spicy Chicken Nuggets.

Thanks, Chance!