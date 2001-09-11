Family of 9/11 victim from Knoxville says killing of al-Qaida leader does not bring closure, but does deliver justice

Tony Karnes was 37 years old and was working on the 97th floor in tower one of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost 21 years ago, an unforgettable moment of terror fundamentally changed the U.S. and left constant, lingering reminders of the day families across the world lost loved ones.

September 11, 2001, was the day Tony Karnes was killed. He was a computer software trainer for an insurance company on the 97th floor in tower one of the World Trade Center. His sister was sitting in her Knoxville office that morning when the news of a terrorist attack was first reported.

Almost 21 years later, Brenda Vandever still remembers her brother. She has not forgotten that day. President Joe Biden's announcement Monday that another mastermind of the attacks had been killed was another reminder of the tragedy.

He said a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as al-Qaida leader following the death of Osama Bin Laden in a raid. He said that the operation brought "justice" to families.

The president said intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. He was one of the people who plotted the 9/11 terrorist attacks along with bin Laden.

"Justice was delivered and he is no more," said Vandever. "Thanks to our counter-intelligence people for their acts."