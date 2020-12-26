How to help people affected by the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas morning usually brings hope and cheer to families across the world. However, people in Nashville just got more tragedy after a year already filled with it.
An RV exploded in the downtown area Friday morning, damaging 41 buildings and injuring three people. Officials said that the vehicle was playing an ominous warning in the minutes leading up to the explosion.
It also knocked out telecommunication infrastructure for thousands of people across Tennessee, Kentucky and northern Alabama.
Federal authorities said Saturday that they identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion. However, that did not help the people whose Christmas mornings may have gone up in flames. Businesses and homes were affected by the blast, and people's lives had changed because of it.
To help them recover, people can reach out or donate to the following organizations:
- The Community Resource Center: Accepts donations left at the front door in yellow bins, as well as Amazon and online cash donations.
- The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee: The organization has established a fund for survivors and businesses in the area affected by the blast.
- Red Cross: The American Red Cross Nashville Area set up a reception center at East Park Community Center, at 700 Woodland Street, for victims affected by the explosion. They accept donations.
- Box 55 Association: This organization provides rehab services for all first responders, including fire, police, EMS, OEM and other kinds of responders. They are accepting donations of supplies or money. They said they need water or Gatorade, which can be dropped off at 14 James Robertson Park.